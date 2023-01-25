Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible leadership qualities highlighted in behind-the-scenes footage from Al-Nassr debut

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Al Nassr in a 1-0 win over Ettifaq and showed the leadership qualities he has brought to the side. The Portuguese icon played the entire game on Sunday (January 22).

The 37-year-old arrived at Mrsool Park Stadium as a free agent following a mutual agreement to terminate his contract at Manchester United in November. His arrival has been heralded perhaps for the commercial and financial aspect of what he brings to the Saudi Pro League.

However, Ronaldo's performance against Ettifaq reminded fans of the experience he has in leading teams throughout Europe. He was named the captain and certainly spurned his teammates on. The Portuguese forward galvanized his side just before kick-off, saying:

“Come on boys, let’s go! Win the three points.”

Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia was frustrated, though, as his team always looked to pass to Ronaldo. He said in his post-match press conference:

“It's very important for the players to play normally and not always try to give the ball to Cristiano. Tonight, I think that sometimes we had good positions to cross but not enough people in the box, and sometimes no Ronaldo and no Talisca."

It's a testament to Ronaldo's character and talent that his teammates are starstruck by his presence.

You can watch the legendary attacker's debut and how he led Al Nassr against Ettifaq below:

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al Nassr's 1-0 win over Ettifaq

Cristiano Ronaldo is happy with the win over Ettifaq.

Cristiano Ronaldo was thrilled with the performance of Al Nassr in their 1-0 victory over Ettifaq. The win sent Garcia's men to the top of the Saudi Pro League. They hold a one-point lead over second-placed Al Hilal with a game in hand.

The Portuguese icon created two chances but couldn't get on the scoresheet on his debut. Nonetheless, he was happy with the win, writing on Instagram:

"First game, first win - well done guys. Thanks to all the fans for incredible support."

The more game time Ronaldo gets the better will be for the better after his manager also admitted that Al Nassr need him in top condition, saying in his post-match presser:

"Everyone knows Cristiano; he's a five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He's one of the best players in the history of football. It's up to us to make sure we get him in the best condition. I want him to enjoy playing here, and tonight he was happy to play for the first time.”

Next up for Al Nassr is a Saudi Super Cup semifinal with Al Ittihad on Thursday (January 26). Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will then head to the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium on February 3 to face Al Fateh.

