Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers to return to court today as Las Vegas r*pe accuser Kathryn Mayorga demands millions more in hush money: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers will have to resume their work in court in the United States of America on Wednesday to defend their client against rape allegations, as per Daily Mail.

[All subsequent reported information in this article has been sourced from Daily Mail]

Ronaldo, who was reportedly accused of r*ping Kathryn Mayorga in 2009 in the United States, has denied such allegations.

The alleged victim, Mayorga, initially received £275,000 (in 2010) from Ronaldo in a legal deal as supposed 'hush money'. Ronaldo's lawyers claimed that the money was given to prevent either party from talking about it while maintaining that the superstar football remained innocent of the charges directed at him.

In 2018, Mayorga's lawyers reportedly attempted to nullify the previous agreement, reportedly in exchange for a higher payout by pursuing a civil case instead of a criminal one. They now intend to continue fighting the case and are reportedly set to demand 'millions more' from the Portuguese footballer.

The case gained media traction, with the public taking strong stances in a sensitive situation. Ronaldo's team continued to deny the claims with the player himself releasing a statement in 2018:

"I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in."

The US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey reportedly rejected the appeal from Mayorga's legal team in June 2022 on the basis that stolen confidential papers had been used by the alleged victim's lawyers.

In the latest update of events, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has now been asked to overturn their previous dismissal and readminister the civil suit. That has now reportedly led to Ronaldo's legal team to return to court on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's legal team continue to maintain that sexual encounter was consensual

Mayorga, who filed the case against Ronaldo, alleged that the footballer r*ped her in a hotel room in Las Vegas in 2009.

Contradicting her version, Ronaldo's lawyers argued that the sexual encounter was consensual and that $275,000 was given to the alleged victim to ensure that neither party spoke about the matter in public.

Reports have also indicated that the criminal case against the Portuguese footballer was dismissed by Las Vegas' district attorney. The report (sourced via Daily Mail) also claimed that Mayorga's civil case and appeal (both) were dismissed.