Cristiano Ronaldo’s legs replicated with $100,000 in shredded money at Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum in Dubai

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr has been making headlines around the world. With all eyes set on the Middle East, the Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum in Dubai has unveiled a replica of Ronaldo's legs made of shredded money, worth over $100,000. The world-famous football star's actual legs are reported to be insured for an incredible $144 million.

The museum, situated in Dubai's Global Village, features over 300 unique exhibits, including historical artifacts and a space gallery. Revealing more information about the museum and Cristiano Ronaldo's replicated legs, Ripley's Believe It or Not! website states (via Arabian Business):

“There will be over 50 new Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Exhibits, including a 14-foot-long killer crocodile, a matchstick model containing over one million matchsticks, and even the Cristiano Ronaldo ‘money legs’ display."

Khaleej Times @khaleejtimes

khaleejtimes.com/uae/dubai-cris… The only Ripley's Believe It or Not! in the Mena region will showcase a model of the Portuguese footballer's legs, made from more than $100,000 of shredded money The only Ripley's Believe It or Not! in the Mena region will showcase a model of the Portuguese footballer's legs, made from more than $100,000 of shredded moneykhaleejtimes.com/uae/dubai-cris…

It continued:

"The popular “Torture chamber” gallery now includes a brand new photo opportunity adding to the unbelievable exhibits of ancient prison punishment.”

Global Village runs from October to April each year, and this year is set to end on April 23, 2023.

Global Village القرية العالمية @GlobalVillageAE Check out the Cristiano #Ronaldo Money Legs exhibit at at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! The legs are made from over 100,000$ of shredded dollar bills, which is a fraction of the insurance coverage of his real legs which are insured for €103 Million. Only in #AMoreWonderfulWorld Check out the Cristiano #Ronaldo Money Legs exhibit at at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! The legs are made from over 100,000$ of shredded dollar bills, which is a fraction of the insurance coverage of his real legs which are insured for €103 Million. Only in #AMoreWonderfulWorld https://t.co/AnyYFOkbbU

Cristiano Ronaldo and his sporting arch-rival Lionel Messi are set to face off in an exhibition match in Riyadh. Bidding for a VIP ticket to the match has already passed $2.6 million, making it one of the most expensive tickets ever.

The event highlights the growing investment in the sport in Saudi Arabia, and the attention it has drawn from high-profile players. Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr has had a ripple effect on the sport and has certainly raised the profile of the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with former Real Madrid teammate

Reports from British news outlet The Mirror suggest Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr are set to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with his former Real Madrid teammate, Keylor Navas. The Costa Rican goalkeeper currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain but is set to be allowed to leave for free in the summer.

To acquire his services this winter, Al-Nassr are reportedly willing to pay €4 million to PSG. Additionally, this move is being made due to the current goalkeeper of the Saudi club, David Ospina, being injured for six weeks.

Ronaldo and Navas had an excellent relationship during their time at Real Madrid, and the Portuguese forward will be pleased to be able to reunite with his former teammate.

Poll : 0 votes