Cristiano Ronaldo's list of 5 future superstars in 2015: How have they fared?

Regarded as one of the greatest players to have played the game, Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed tremendous success with various top clubs.

The Portugal international has played for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, and has proved to be the most important player at each club.

In 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked to name 5 footballers who could go on to enjoy successful careers at the top-level.

The forward named Norway's Martin Odegaard, the Netherlands' Memphis Depay, Belgium's Eden Hazard, France's Paul Pogba and Brazil's Neymar.

"You see many players with potential, I will mention Odegaard of Madrid for example. Hazard for example, the No7 of Manchester, Depay, is a good player too. Pogba... and maybe Neymar."

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded by many as the greatest player to have played the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo's picks have all enjoyed success, but have been inconsistent

All of Cristiano Ronaldo's picks have changed clubs since his statement. Eden Hazard is at Real Madrid, Martin Odegaard is at Arsenal, on loan from Real Madrid, Paul Pogba is at Manchester United, Memphis Depay is at Lyon and Neymar plies his trade for Paris Saint-Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who played for Real Madrid in 2015, is now at Juventus. He joined the Serie A giants in 2018 for a club-record fee of €100 million.

Odegaard, who joined Real Madrid in 2015 and played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for a little while, is enjoying a good loan spell at Arsenal. The Norway international has impressed with his performances.

Eden Hazard was signed by Real Madrid as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Belgium international has struggled with injuries. As a result, Los Blancos fans are yet to see the Hazard who starred for Chelsea.

Paul Pogba is an important player for France, but his stint at Manchester United has split opinion. He has been linked with a move away for some time now.

Memphis Depay, who was often compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, is Lyon's most important player. His contract expires in the summer, and Barcelona are said to be keen on signing him.

Neymar, who is the world's most expensive football player, continues to be a key player for Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazil international has formed a fearsome attacking partnership with Kylian Mbappe.

