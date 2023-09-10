Cristiano Ronaldo’s Marrakech hotel offers shelter to Morocco’s earthquake victims

Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel on the outskirts of Marrakech has offered shelter to Morocco's earthquake victims.

The African country has been struck by an unfortunate earthquake. The death toll has risen above 2000, according to BBC. The people, struck by the disaster, are in dire need of resources and shelter. Ronaldo's CR7 Pestana hotels have offered them with the same.

It's not the first time the Portuguese footballer has come up with help for victims of natural disasters. Cristiano Ronaldo had previously sent a plane full of resources to Turkey-Syria victims as well when the region was struck by a severe earthquake.

Luis Castro on how Cristiano Ronaldo and other superstars have made the Saudi Pro League popular

The Saudi Pro League has recently seen a massive surge in popularity, as several top names from European football have arrived in the league recently.

Since Ronaldo opened the doors for other top players to arrive, the likes of Neymar, Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema have joined the cash-rich league. Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro recently said in a sports summit about Ronaldo's arrival in the SPL (via O Jogo Portugal):

"I felt that I had played the role in Brazil that had taken me there, lifting a Botafogo team that had come from the second division and that needed something done for it, giving it visibility, which was done.

"I took advantage of the opportunity in the emerging League that wants to position itself in world football. A League that has Cristiano Ronaldo, Mendy, Mahrez, Milinkovic-Savic, Mitrovic, Otavio, Ruben Neves, Fabio Martins. ... It cannot continue to go unnoticed."

The league is now broadcast in several countries across the globe, and more big names look set to join the competition in the coming months. Hence, the attention level is going to rise for the league in the ongoing 2023-24 season.