Reports of Cristiano Ronaldo's Pestana CR7 hotel in Marrakech providing shelter to victims of a recent earthquake that ravaged the region have emerged to be fake.

On Friday, a massive earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hit the province of Al-Haouz in north Morocco, resulting in over 2000 casualties and massive damage to infrastructure.

Many people fleed Marrackech for the fear of after-shocks and danger of old structures - that sustained massive damage - from collapsing. It was initially reported widely that Ronaldo's hotel in the city provided shelter to victims of the earthquake.

However, as per GOAL (via Hindustan Times), a hotel spokesperson said in a statement to LIBERATION that they're only housing reserved guests at the moment:

“This is false information. All the customers we have at the moment have made a reservation normally.”

Ronaldo started his first hotel with Pestana CR Funchal in 2016. The one in Marrakech is the fifth in the chain and opened in 2019. The four-star hotel - one of the most luxurious in the city - reportedly has 174 rooms.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing against Luxembourg tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is out of the Luxembourg game.

On the football front, Cristiano Ronaldo has had another good year in international football for Portugal, scoring five times in as many UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying games. The Selecao lead their qualifying group with 15 points - winning all five games - scoring 15 uanswered goals.

However, their talismanic captain will be conspicuous by his absence in the 2016 European winners' lineup on matchday six at home to Luxembourg on Monday (September 11).

That's because the 38-year-old Al-Nassr superstar received a yellow card for a foul on Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Duvravka on matchday four in Bratislava. As a result, he's suspended for the next game.

The Portugal captain drew a blank on the night, but the Selecao prevailed by the slimmest of margins, thanks to Bruno Fernandes' fine strike on the cusp of half-time.

Ronaldo has also been in fine form in club football this season. After leading his side to victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup with six goals in as many games, he has hit a rich vein of form in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portugal captain has six goals and four assists in four games, leading both categories. Considering the superb form he's in, Roberto Martinez's side will undoubtedly miss Ronaldo against Luxembourg.