Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother makes interesting claim on whether her son will have another kid with Georgina Rodriguez 

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiros, recently made an interesting confession when asked whether her son will have another kid with Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez are co-parents to five children: Ronaldo Jr., Eva Maria, Mateo, Alana Martina, and Bella Esmeralda. Rodriguez is the biological mother of Alana and Bella.

The couple currently live in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. The Middle-Eastern city has been their abode since Ronaldo's move as a free agent to SPL outfit Al-Nassr on December 31, 2022.

Dolores was recently asked by the Nova Gente Magazine about whether his son will have another child with Rodriguez. She replied, telling (via Hiper):

“This one says he’s staying here. But I don’t know… They’re young, so we don’t know what tomorrow will be."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016. They first met when Ronaldo played for Real Madrid and Rodriguez was a Gucci store employee in the Spanish capital.

While the pair have been in a long-term relationship, the pair are yet to get married. The duo, though, don't shy away from showcasing their romantic life on social media, often posting images together.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has a secret method for attracting wealth: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez live a life of abundance. Ronaldo is the world's highest-paid athlete, earning £171 million per year from his deal with Al-Nassr.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, is a renowned model and makes a fortune herself. Her estimated net worth is around $10 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth). Ronaldo's partner reportedly has a unique way of attracting wealth (via Diario Uno).

Rodriguez is reportedly a believer in the Feng Shui philosophy. The Chinese belief states that it is important to let go of old things in a bid to make room for the new. Rodriguez once said on the philosophy (via Diario Uno):

"Broken things block, you have to get rid of the broken and the old, so that the new can enter."

Rodriguez rarely shies away from showing her luxurious lifestyle on social media, often posting images of her expensive accessories and jewelry. These, more often than not, leave fans spellbound.