Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother yet to like latest Instagram post of Al-Nassr superstar with Georgina Rodriguez - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores is yet to like the Al-Nassr superstar's latest Instagram post with Georgina Rodriguez, as reported by hiper.fm.

Ronaldo posted an image of himself along with Rodriguez in a restaurant. The Portuguese superstar captioned the image:

"Cheers to love."

The post has gone viral on Instagram, and it has already amassed over 14 million likes. Dolores, though, is yet to like his son's post. Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro hasn't yet liked the post, too. Georgina Rodriguez's sister Ivana Rodriguez, though, has liked it.

How Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez started their relationship?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship is quite well-documented. Considering how popular the pair are, this shouldn't come as a surprise.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez started their relationship in 2016 when the latter used to work in a Gucci store. Speaking about how they first started seeing each other, Rodriguez said on her TV Show 'I am Georgina' (via Sportsmanor):

“He became my client at Gucci, and one day, (he) said he was coming to an event. He asked if I’d be there. I said, ‘Yes. I’ve been invited too. I’ll drop by’ I was thinking about it all day, ‘What am I going to wear?’ ‘What hairstyle?’"

She added:

“When I arrived, he looked gorgeous. I remember exactly what we were both wearing. .... We toasted a little champagne. Afterward, I had to go to the company dinner. I didn’t feel like going to the dinner at all, but it left us wanting more.”

Ronaldo, meanwhile, said that after going out with each other for the first time, they didn't meet for another two months. The Al-Nassr superstar said:

"Little by little, we started talking more, and things were progressing naturally, it wasn’t quick, because … it took us about two months, and during that time, we didn’t see each other."

The pair have two children and co-parent three others. They reside in Riyadh since Ronaldo's move to SPL club Al-Nassr late last year.

