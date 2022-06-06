Cristiano Ronaldo's mum reduced to tears as Portuguese great takes his tally up to 117 international goals; pictures emerge

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro was moved to tears following her son's 117th international goal against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

Ronaldo, 37, was at his usual goalscoring best, grabbing a delightful double against a woeful Swiss side in a 4-0 victory for Portugal.

His first goal came in the 35th minute. Diogo Jota placed him through on goal, and Ronaldo dispatched the opportunity confidently.

The Portugal captain then doubled his tally in the 40th minute, pouncing on Gregor Kobel's save with great aplomb.

Ronaldo's mother could be seen grinning from ear to ear, shedding tears of joy at as her son once again proved his worth as one of Europe's greatest ever goalscorers.

#ChampionsLeague @alimo_philip The touching moment Cristiano Ronaldo's mother couldn't hold her emotions when her son scored a brace in the Portugal-Switzerland UEFA Nations League game.



#NationsLeague The touching moment Cristiano Ronaldo's mother couldn’t hold her emotions when her son scored a brace in the Portugal-Switzerland UEFA Nations League game. 🇵🇹 The touching moment Cristiano Ronaldo's mother couldn’t hold her emotions when her son scored a brace in the Portugal-Switzerland UEFA Nations League game.#NationsLeague https://t.co/LMhh6H7IRQ

Joao Cancelo and William Carvalho also scored on the night as Portugal staked their claim as one of the favourites for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ronaldo has had a difficult season to contend with at club level, even though he top-scored with 24 goals across competitions.

His Manchester United side bitterly dissapointed. The Red Devils ended the season trophyless and missed out on a top four finish.

Ronaldo also endured the personal trauma of losing his infant son in April. However, he has shown his true character and class by continuing to be at the top of his game.

Cristiano Ronaldo to lead Manchester United and Portugal to glory?

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to fire Manchester United and Portugal to success.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to turn back the years for both club and country. He has shown no signs of slowing down as he continues to redefine his role in both teams.

Now a potent centre-forward, Ronaldo is flourishing for Portugal and leading them with real grit and determination.

He will take his Portugal side to Qatar later this year as he seeks to lead them to their first World Cup title.

The 37-year-old was part of the Portugal side that won the European Championships in 2016. However, he had to watch from the sidelines after incurring an injury in the first half of the final.

A Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi final would be too good a story to to pass on come winter.

Erik ten Hag with one more clear message on Cristiano Ronaldo: "Yes, Cristiano is magnificent footballer and a true winner - so I can't wait to start working with him!".

At Manchester United, meanwhile, he'LL assume the role as one of the leaders looking to reestablish the Red Devils among the elite.

Erik ten Hag is the man in charge at Old Trafford. He's excited to work with the talismanic forward and he knows what Ronaldo will bring - goals.

