Cristiano Ronaldo’s old comments about Casemiro at Manchester United resurface amid Al-Nassr transfer rumors

Manchester United star Casemiro's transfer rumors of a possible move to Al-Nassr have resurfaced comments made by Cristiano Ronaldo on the Brazilian midfielder. Ronaldo and Casemiro played together, first at Real Madrid and later at Manchester United.

With Casemiro having a poor showing at Old Trafford this season, media rumors suggest that he could leave the club this summer. News outlet Caught Offside (via Sport Bible) has claimed that Al-Nassr are in talks with United over a transfer for Casemiro.

In light of such news, Ronaldo's comments about Casemiro, during his explosive interview back in 2022 with journalist Piers Morgan, have resurfaced.

Calling the Brazilian one of the few professional athletes at the club, Ronaldo had said (via Sport Bible):

"In Manchester United I can mention [Diogo] Dalot, he's young, but very professional but I don't doubt that he's going to have longevity in football because he's young, he's smart, intelligent and he's very professional. "Probably [Lisandro] Martinez, Casemiro is in his 30s, but I will say Dalot."

United will reportedly be tested with a bid in the region of £40 million by Al-Nassr for Casemiro, who will be offered a three-year contract at the club.

Former Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs defends Casemiro amidst criticism

Casemiro was caught in the cross-fire by football fans and pundits after Manchester United's 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6. The Red Devils star was playing as a makeshift centre-back and made errors, which led to two goals for Palace.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher criticized Casemiro on Sky Sports, suggesting that the player leave the Premier League for another competition. Fuchs felt Carragher went too far, saying (as a guest on Sky Sports):

"Casemiro is a player who has won everything I think besides the World Cup. When you look at his collection of trophies I think it's fair to say that some people should take a step back and think before they speak. Can you criticize players? Of course you can, they should be criticized but everything should happen on a respectful level."

He added:

"The fact is he played out of position in a game. He played next to Jonny Evans who was questionable before the game as well. It's a team effort right? It's always easy to blame one player but that's not fair. Players have good days, players have bad days."

Casemiro joined United in 2022 for a reported fee of £70 million. He is currently on a five-year contract at the club with his reported wages being £350,000 per week.