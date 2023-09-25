Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez dazzles in green outfit as she dedicates Instagram post to Saudi National Day

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shared pictures of herself donning a green abaya on Instagram on account of Saudi National Day on September 23.

On the occasion of the country's 93rd National Day, the Spanish model was spotted shopping at Saudi fragrance brand Laverne in Riyadh dressed in the attire. Sharing a series of five pictures, she captioned her Instagram post:

"Happy National Day."

This isn't the first instance Ronaldo's girlfriend has collaborated with Laverne. Answering some questions about her time in Saudi Arabia, she said in an interview with the company in March this year:

"I feel very safe in this country and really appreciate its family values. I felt very happy to be able to connect with this heaven on Earth. The power and magic that is in the Saudi desert is incredible."

Rodriguez often undertakes partnerships with brands and posts about her collaborations on Instagram. Recently, she shared images of herself wearing American-based Alo Yoga's latest line of swimwear.

The 29-year-old Rodriguez may have drawn attention to herself after Ronaldo's Al-Nassr completed a 4-3 win against Al-Ahli on Friday (September 22).

The former Real Madrid star scored in the 4th and 52nd minutes, helping his team secure all three points in the Saudi Pro League tie. Their fifth straight league win took them to fifth in the standings, three points off leaders Al-Ittihad.

"It is a marvellous country"- Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez reacts to life in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez (via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, was full of praise about life in Saudi Arabia while speaking on a Spanish television programme in April this year.

The social media influencer moved with her partner, Ronaldo, to Al-Nassr in December after a disappointing spell with Manchester United. Speaking about life in the Middle East, she told El Hormiguero (via Daily Post Nigeria):

"It is a marvellous country. I have to admit I went there very conditioned by what people say about it and what you hear, but it is a very safe country, a real family place, and they really look after women and their children. People are very generous and really thoughtful."

The couple first met in 2016 at a Gucci store where Rodriguez worked as a sales assistant. They now co-parent five children and often make appearances on each other's social media handle.