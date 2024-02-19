Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts bum with dance moves on Instagram after Iranian newspaper controversially edits her backside

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, shared a video on Instagram showing off her dance moves in bright pink shorts. This post came after an Iranian newspaper edited a photo of her to make her backside look flat.

The original version of the edited photo was taken during Ronaldo’s 39th birthday celebrations, where she wore a figure-hugging black dress. She stood alongside the Portuguese striker and their children with cakes in front. However, according to The Sun, Iranian outlet Hamshahri edited her backside entirely, cutting it down.

While she has not directly responded to the edited photo, which was shared on Instagram by Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodriguez has flaunted her bum again. In her new Instagram video, she can be seen practicing her dance moves with her coach, Marley y Leo, while wearing tight-fitting pink shorts that showed off her behind.

It is believed that the Iranian newspaper's decision to edit her curves is connected to the Muslim country's strict dress codes for women.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Valentine's Day with long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo went all out for Valentine's Day, giving Georgina Rodriguez a massive bouquet of roses and fancy jewelry from Van Cleef & Arpels. The superstar forward moved to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Nassr on a massive contract after his second stint at Manchester United was cut short.

Ronaldo has been in top form, scoring over 50 goals for club and country in 2023. After celebrating Georgina's 30th birthday on January 27 and his 39th on February 5, Ronaldo was happy to spoil his partner on Valentine's Day. According to GOAL, the forward gifted Rodriguez a massive bouquet of roses and high-end luxury jewelry.

Ronaldo and Georgina have been together since they started dating in 2016. She was notably working as an assistant at the Gucci store in Madrid, where the forward visited. After visiting Disneyland Paris together, they were publicly seen as a couple and have gone on to have five children while also raising Cristiano Junior together.