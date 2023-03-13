Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts massive ring in Instagram selfie

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez flashed a jaw-dropping ring in a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. The Argentine model is enjoying life in Saudi Arabia with the Al Nassr forward.

Rodriguez posted a selfie of herself in a mirror while wearing a huge sparkly ring. She captioned it:

"Have dinner with me."

Naija @Naija_PR Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez on a trip to the Saudi Arabian desert with their children



A glittering diamond ring she had on her index finger and a luxury diamond bracelet on her wrist got people talking Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez on a trip to the Saudi Arabian desert with their children A glittering diamond ring she had on her index finger and a luxury diamond bracelet on her wrist got people talking https://t.co/b1UHYz7B8S

She appeared to have taken the selfie while in a changing room. She is surrounded by a make-up dressing table and a clothes rack with plenty of fashion options on display.

This is not the first time Georgina Rodriguez has shown off the eye-catching ring and hinted at a possible engagement with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al Nassr striker has stated in the past that he is sure they will eventually get engaged.

The Portuguese icon said on Rodriguez's Netflix series 'I am Georgina':

“I always tell Georgina that when we get that click, like everything with our life and she knows what I’m talking about. It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or in a month. I’m 1000 per-cent sure it will happen.”

The second series of the model's Netflix series is set to air on March 24. It will continue to depict her life in the Middle East after following Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Nassr.

He has already bagged eight goals and two assists in eight appearances for Rudi Garcia's side. However, his side were dealt a setback as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Al Ittihad on Thursday (March 9). Ronaldo endured constant chants from the hosts' supporters chanting his longtime foe Lionel Messi's name.

Georgina Rodriguez reveals that 'super dad' Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't cook

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) isn't cheffing up meals for his family in Riyadh.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have adapted to life with ease in the Middle East. They have regularly been seen dining out at lavish restaurants and taking in a new culture.

However, it is with good reason that the couple are visiting restaurants as Rodriguez revealed that Ronaldo doesn't cook at home. She told Sportsweek:

"Cristiano is a super dad and the best husband I could ever dream of. But he doesn't cook. After training all morning he deserves to find a nice hot plate of food lovingly prepared on the table. We have a chef, but I sometimes cook."

The Real Madrid icon has used a dietician ever since his days playing at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has a specific high-protein diet that includes whole-grain carbs, fruit, and vegetables.

Poll : 0 votes