Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez and Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo fail to make top 3 in list of richest partners of footballers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may be the greatest and most successful footballers of their generation, but their respective partners, Georgina Rodriguez and Antonela Roccuzzo, are not the richest. Both have a great deal in common, as they are both from Argentina, but are not among the three richest partners of footballers.

In terms of earnings, no footballer comes close to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and that has reflected favourably on their partners. They have enabled their respective partners grow and carve out a niche for themselves in their own way.

Georgina Rodriguez reportedly began her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016 after they met while she worked at a Gucci store in Madrid. She has two children, Alana Martina and Bella, with the Portuguese and co-parent three others.

Rodriguez has a net worth of £9 million (as per The Sun), most of which comes from her work as a model with elite brands and her Netflix documentary. Despite being worth millions of pounds, the model is only in eighth place in the list of the ten richest partners of footballers.

Antonela Roccuzzo is the long-time partner of eight-time Ballon d'Or holder Lionel Messi and is also one of the richest football partners of a footballer. She has three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro with Messi, who she has known since childhood.

With a net worth of £16 million, Roccuzzo has a net worth almost double of Georgina Rodriguez's and is fifth in the list. She is a model who has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world, and is a UNICEF ambassador.

David Beckham's wife, Victoria, is the richest partner of a footballer, with Sergio Ramos' partner Pilar Rubio in second place and Anna Lewandowska (Robert Lewandowski's partner) in third place. Ann-Kathrin Gotze, Coleen Rooney, Ana Ivanovic, Perrie Edwards and Rebekah Vardy conclude the list.

Georgina Rodriguez and Antonela Roccuzzo enjoying the fame brought by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi respectively

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated world football since their emergence on the big stage. They have won 13 of the last 15 Ballon d'Or awards, showing their dominance on the football field.

Georgina Rodriguez and Antonela Roccuzzo have perfectly complemented their respective partners and are perfect companions for Ronaldo and Messi respectively. Both spend their time caring for their children while also furthering their own careers.

Like their partners, both ladies are hardly ever seen in the same circles, but they hold sway in their own way. They have grown and embraced being the partners of the greatest footballers in the world and have perfected their roles.