Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez makes adorable Instagram post alongside her children while cycling

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently shared an adorable social media post as she could be seen carrying her children in a carriage.

Rodriguez could be seen driving the carriage through a pathway with her children on the back. She captioned the video, writing (via her Instagram story):

"How nice it is to be a mom."

Rodriguez's latest Instagram story

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have five children together, named Ronaldo Jr., Alana Martina, Mateo Ronaldo, Eva Maria, and Bella Esmeralda.

Ronaldo Jr. is the eldest of them all. Born in 2010, his mother's identity remains unknown. Mateo and Eva Maria, meanwhile, were born to a surrogate mother later that year. Alana Martina was Rodriguez's first biological child and took birth on November 2017. Bella Esmeralda, meanwhile, is the youngest of them all, being born in 2022.

The Ronaldo family resides in Riyadh since joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022. The footballer can often be seen spending his spare time with his children.

Georgina Rodriguez once revealed the details of her first date with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are two of the most famous celebrities on the planet. It shouldn't come as a surprise that their relationship often comes under scrutiny and fans are eager to know intricate details about the pair.

They started dating back in 2016 when Cristiano Ronaldo used to play for La Liga giants Real Madrid. Rodriguez once spoke about how her first date with the Portugal captain, telling The Sun:

"(Cristiano) said to me, 'Do you want to come to dinner with me?' I had dinner two hours before, but I went back to dinner like a lady.”

While the couple have been in a long-term relationship, they are yet to get married. Fans will keep a keen eye on when the pair eventually ties the knot. Considering the popularity of the duo, it is set to create a massive buzz.