Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez opts for no makeup look in stylish white bikini as she enjoys vacation on luxury yacht

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was recently spotted enjoying a vacation. Rodriguez wore a white bikini and wore no make-up while being on a yacht (as per Daily Mail). Ronaldo was with her, also enjoying the sun.

The Al-Nassr superstar's 2022-23 season is complete. He played the final game of the campaign with Portugal, against Iceland.

Ronaldo scored a last-ditch winner in the Euro 2024 qualification game as well. The match also marked the 38-year-old's 200th appearance in international football. He became the first player to reach the feat.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently enjoying vacation with Georgina Rodriguez and the rest of his family. Rodriguez is often giving fans a sneak peek of the vacation through her Instagram. She has almost 50 million followers on the platform.

Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez married?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship since June, 2016. The pair started dating when Ronaldo still played for La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

However, they are yet to tie the knot. Given Ronaldo's popularity and Rodriguez's new-found stardom, fans are keen to know when they will get married. Rodriguez said about the matter on her Netflix show, 'I am Georgina':

"It doesn’t depend on me. … I wish. To be honest, I don’t think our situation would change drastically because I feel really loved. I have what matters the most with Cristiano. Our wonderful kids and the love I get from him every day. Doesn’t matter.”

Ronaldo, on the other hand, was once asked by British TV broadcaster Piers Morgan about the topic. The current Al-Nassr superstar, replied, saying:

“It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or a month. I’m 1000 percent sure it will happen.”

Ronaldo and Rodriguez are co-parents to five children, Ronaldo Jr., Mateo, Eva Maria, Alana Martina, and Bella Esmeralda. The family now live in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh.

