Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez reacts on Instagram as Al-Nassr lose King’s Cup final to Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have been together for eight years and have shared good and bad times. The pair recently endured the disappointment of Al-Nassr falling to defeat in the King's Cup final to Al-Hilal on Friday (May 31).

Following the loss, the Spanish model took to Instagram to post a message in support of her partner and his team:

"A penalty away from winning the King’s cup. Congratulations @alnassr for the match" (translated from Spanish)

Ronaldo and his team endured a disappointing season despite the Portuguese superstar firing on all cylinders, with 50 goals across competitions.

In fact, the only silverware Cristiano Ronaldo has won since arriving in Saudi Arabia is the Arab Club Champions Cup at the start of the 2023-24 season, beating Al-Hilal in the final.

This season, Ronaldo and Co. fell in the AFC Champions League quarterfinal and lost in the Super Cup semifinal. They finished behind Al-Hilal in the league, with Ronaldo scoring a record 35 goals.

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is a model, dancer, businesswoman and philanthropist and have been together for eight years.

Georgina was born in Buenos Aires on January 27 1994 to an Argentine father and Spanish mother. She eventually moved to Spain where she pursued a career in modelling and dancing.

There, she got a job at a Gucci store, where she reportedly met the then Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair subsequently started a relationship and have two children together and co-parent three others.

Georgina is a polyglot, speaking Spanish, English and Italian. She has graced the cover of many magazines and led initiatives to encourage self love and individuality. She also has a Netflix show, titled I AM GEORGINA. She has lived with her partner across three countries and two continents.