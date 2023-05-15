Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez reconnects with her passion as she shares insight into taking new lessons

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez reconnected with her old passion as she uploaded a clip of her dancing on her Instagram story. Given the steps she showed off, it won't take an expert to conclude that Rodriguez is familiar to the basics of dancing.

The clip could be checked out by readers on the influencer's Instagram story. Rodriguez has around 49.3 million followers on Instagram.

Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram story

This is not the first time Georgina Rodriguez has recently been spotted displaying her love for dancing. She previously tried to teach El Hormiguero reporter Pablo Motos about a few dance steps.

Upon being impressed by Motos' quick learning ability, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend also praised the TV host (via La Vanguardia).

Georgina Rodriguez has a tattoo about Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have been in a happy relationship since 2016. While they are unmarried, they have been dating for a very long time and are also co-parents to five children, two of which are Rodriguez's biological children.

The influencer even has a tattoo about Cristiano Ronaldo. The ink work is with the initials of the pair's names C (Cristiano) and Georgina (G). Speaking about the reason behind getting it done, Rodriguez told El Hormiguero:

"The moment I had this tattoo done is on my reality show. It was my first trip to Paris with Cristiano. We were in the hotel room and on the bedside tables, they leave notepads with a pencil. I went to lie down and I saw CG on the notepad and ended up taking it and still have it to this day."

She added:

"I always wanted to have a tattoo done with it and we were on holiday with friends in Sardinia and I said I wanted a tattoo, well, a tattoo that ended up being three, and I had this one done."

The pair currently reside in Riyadh since the Portugal captain's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. While their journey as a couple started in Madrid, the pair have since lived in cities like Manchester and Turin as well.

