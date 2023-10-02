Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez’s Instagram post generates whopping $1.3m in media exposure for Venice Film Festival

According to Launchmetrics (via WWD), one of Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram posts generated $1.3 million in revenue for Swiss luxury brand Vetements and the Venice Film Festival.

The Spanish model and social media influencer attended the red carpet for the premiere of 'Enea' in Venice on September 5. She took on a new look, channeling Julia Roberts' character from the film 'Pretty Woman.'

Rodriguez donned a red draped off-the-shoulder gown along with a floor-length train designed by Vetements. The 29-year-old paired her look with white opera gloves, black boots, as well as luxurious chokers from Pasquale Bruni.

She shared a series of images on an Instagram post on September 8, depicting her outfit.

The post has garnered over 2.2 million likes, which, in turn, has made Vetements a whopping $1.3 million. Rodriguez also generated $1.2 million for L'Oreal at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year after her Instagram post received over three million likes.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram, with 607 million followers. His influence and popularity have aided Rodriguez in finding success as an influencer, as she now boasts nearly 52 million followers on the platform.

"I wasn’t expecting this from my sister" - When Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was blamed by her stepsister for abandoning her

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's stepsister, Patricia Rodriguez, accused the latter of not financially helping her back in April during an interview with the TV Program Socialite.

Rodriguez struggled to make ends meet as a saleswoman, however, this all changed when she met Cristiano Ronaldo in a Gucci store in Madrid back in 2016. The couple have had a loving relationship ever since and live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, along with their five children.

Ronaldo's partner has been able to find success on her own as well. She is a popular model, influencer, brand ambassador and has her own Netflix series, 'Soy Georgina.' It comes as no surprise to learn she has a reported net worth of $10 million (via Finty).

However, she has been accused of not helping her stepsister Patricia. The latter said (via SportsManor):

“I’m broke and my sister doesn’t help me. What hurts me the most are my children, not me. After all, I can get by on a piece of bread, but my children, who are her nephews and nieces. I wasn’t expecting this from my sister. Sometimes I have enough to eat, other times I don’t. Sometimes I have enough to pay the rent, other times I don’t.”

Rodriguez has never addressed Patricia publicly, but she is reported to have good relations with her mother, Ana Maria, and sister, Ivana.