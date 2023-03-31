Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez sends heart-warming message to Ana Obregon after she stirs up debate in Spain over surrogacy

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has left a heartwarming message under the Instagram post of Spanish TV star Ana Obregon, supporting her decision to have a baby via surrogacy.

On March 29, Obregon shared the cover of Spanish magazine Hola, in which she was seen cradling her newborn surrogate baby outside a hospital in Miami, United States.

Obregon, who lost her 27-year-old son to cancer in 2020, wrote on Instagram:

“We've been caught! A light full of love came to my darkness. I will never be alone again. I’M BACK TO LIFE ❤️”

Her decision to have a baby via surrogacy has sparked debate in Spain, as the practice is banned in the country. Spain’s Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, quickly opposed the actress’s actions, saying in parliament that surrogacy is an act of violence against women (via Independent.co.uk).

Amid raging debate about surrogacy, Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez offered her support to Obregon, saying that she's happy for her. She commented under Ana’s Instagram post:

“Congratulations. Your princess is very lucky to have a mother like you. I wish you a life full of light and love.”

While surrogacy is banned in Spain, citizens are not penalised if they have a baby via surrogacy outside the country. One needs to adopt the baby to legally become their parent, though.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have also used surrogates. The couple welcomed Eva Maria dos Santos and Matteo Ronaldo via surrogacy in 2017. They have since had two children, Alana Martina, and Bella Esmeralda.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez’s new Netflix show lambasted for lacking authenticity

Georgina Rodriguez-starrer Netflix reality show “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina)” dropped its second season on March 24.

Despite having potential, the show has not received many positive reviews, with critics claiming that it lacks genuine emotions and revolves only around the lavish life of Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner.

Spanish journalist Emma Garcia wrote on MARCA:

“She lives in a world apart and lacks a lot of information about life in general. These statements are out of place; reality is reality. I think it’s ignorance in general. For me, it’s ignorance and a lack of information. She has no need.”

The Envoy Web added:

“While the show does not script drama, it is not a completely authentic portrayal of Georgina’s life either, which makes it dull. Even the bits that should have been touching fail to move the audience.”

Considering the sub-par reviews the show has had this season, Netflix is unlikely to renew it for a third season, unless it attracts enough viewers.

