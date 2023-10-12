Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sends message of peace amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posted an Instagram story calling for peace amid the brutal conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Tensions between both nations worsened after Hamas militants fired a barrage of rockets at Israel on October 7. Hundreds of gunmen infiltrated the Gaza Strip as well, taking many innocents hostage.

Since then, Israel has retaliated against Palestine, with the situation getting worse by the day. Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza which, as per the defence minister, includes a ban on the admission of food, electricity, and fuel.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, reacted to the conflict on her Instagram page, posting two images from both sides with a peace icon in the middle. She further reacted with a broken heart and sad emoji to convey her thoughts.

Georgina Rodriguez reacted on Instagram

"I’ve worked for and built up what I’ve got in the bank" - When Georgina Rodriguez insisted she did not live off Cristiano Ronaldo's riches

Despite admitting that being Cristiano Ronaldo's partner has its benefits, Georgina Rodriguez insisted that she has earned the money she has and was proud of how she managed her career in an honest interview with Forbes Spain last year.

The 29-year-old used to struggle to get by working as a saleswoman in a Gucci store in Madrid. Her fortunes changed when she met Cristiano Ronaldo by chance in 2016 while working.

The pair began dating and have been in a relationship ever since. They currently live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, along with their five children.

The Portugal ace's fame enabled Rodriguez to kickstart her career as a model and social media influencer. She has also managed to become a successful brand ambassador and has her own Netflix series, 'Soy Georgina'.

She defended her wealth by saying (via The Sun):

“It’s true things have gone well for me in recent years but I’ve also worked a lot and have known how to use my time and social media. Sometimes they call me ‘the partner of’ in a pejorative way but it doesn’t hurt me."

She added:

“I’m delighted to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, I’m totally in love with him and I feel very fortunate as a result. I’m conscious that being his girlfriend offers me many opportunities, but I’ve worked for and built up what I’ve got in the bank. I’m proud of my work and how I’ve managed my career and achieved a balance between my professional, personal, and family life.”

Georgina Rodriguez has a reported net worth of $10 million (via Finty), showing she has done well for herself in her career.