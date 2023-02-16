Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez set to receive mouth-watering sum to become face of new fashion range: Reports

Georgina Rodriguez, most well-known for being Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, is set to receive a mammoth sum of £355,000 after being named the face of the fashion range Elisabetta Franchi.

Georgina's earnings could go north of £800,000 if she decides to promote the brand further by wearing their outfits during photoshoots, public outings, and brand openings.

The model is the first-ever global ambassador of the fashion brand. Here's what the company's social media page wrote after penning a deal with Georgina.

"Encantada to be the first Elisabetta Franchi global face ever."

Georgina Rodriguez is currently residing in Saudi Arabia with her family after Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Saudi Pro League (SPL) club Al-Nassr. They are temporarily living in the luxurious suites of the Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh. The hotel is located at the King's Tower in Riyadh.

Georgina herself has become a well-followed social media presence, thanks to her association with Cristiano Ronaldo. The model, who previously worked at a Gucci Store, currently has 46.4 million followers on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a romantic Valentine's Day message for Georgina Rodriguez

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a lovely message to his partner Georgina Rodriguez on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The Portuguese superstar, who recently turned 38, shared a post on his Instagram:

"Happy Valentine’s Day meu amor! So lucky to have you in my life!"

Ronaldo and Georgina have been partners since 2017. The pair met in Madrid when the Portuguese used to be Real Madrid's biggest superstar and Georgina worked as a Gucci Store member.

While they are yet to officially get hitched, the pair have children together. Given the Portuguese footballer's superstardom and fame, Ronaldo and Georgina are among the most talked about couples on the planet at this point in time.

In terms of football, Ronaldo has hit the ground running for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia with five goals in four games. He scored four goals in his most recent match against Al-Wehda and will return to action tomorrow as Rudi Garcia's team take on Al-Taawoun in an SPL clash on Friday (February 17).

