Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shares adorable snap as she enjoys movie night with her kids

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shared adorable snaps of herself enjoying time with kids on a movie night out. She could be seen out with three of her children, who posed with masks.

Rodriguez captioned the images, writing on her Instagram story (translated via Google):

"Movie night with my boys."

Rodriguez's Instagram story

Georgina Rodriguez is co-parents with Cristiano Ronaldo to five children. She is the biological mother of two of them, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

Alana Martina, Mateo Ronaldo, and Eva Maria were seen accompanying Rodriguez in her latest movie night out.

When Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared the characteristics of Eva Maria and Alana Martina

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez once shared the two great characteristics of her children Alana Martina and Eva Maria. The model made a revelation on the second season of her Netflix docu-series, 'I am Georgina'.

She claimed that Alana is someone who is talkative and smiling and loves being the center of attention. Eva, on the other hand, is much more reserved and is more connected to her, according to Rodriguez. She said (via 20minutos):

"Alana is more smiling, talkative and loves to attract attention, she has the soul of an artist, but Eva is more reserved, she is much more sensitive and very attached to me. It is wrong to say it, but they are the perfect children, the dream children."

While Ronaldo and Rodriguez are yet to get married, they are seemingly living a happy couple life. Their first interaction came in 2016 when the Portuguese used to play for Real Madrid.

Since then, the family have lived in cities like Manchester, Turin, and now Riyadh. Rodriguez often shares adorable snaps with her children on social media. While the Al-Nassr superstar is not as frequent about showing his fans his family time, he displays affection to his family from time to time.

Due to Cristiano Ronaldo's stardom and Georgina Rodriguez's new found popularity, the pair are one of the most discussed couples among fans.

Poll : 0 votes