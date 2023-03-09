Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shows off her figure in pink bikini ahead of new Netflix series

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was snapped for a bikini photoshoot ahead of her new Netflix series titled 'Soy Georgina'. The Argentine model's new life in Saudi Arabia will be documented.

Rodriguez wore an animal print bikini in a new photoshoot. She showed off her figure in snaps ahead of her second Netflix series. The 28-year-old joined Ronaldo in the Middle East upon his move to Al Nassr in early January. The Portuguese icon earns £177 million per year at Mrsool Park.

The first season of Rodriguez's new series was released in January 2022. The second will document her loving relationship with Ronaldo in their new setting. The couple share two children while they have a brood of five altogether. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on March 24.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, has flourished at Al Nassr. He has scored seven goals in just eight games since arriving in the Saudi Pro League. He left Manchester United last November after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with the Red Devils.

Rodriguez and the rest of their family joined Ronaldo in the Middle East and the Argentine was delighted with the welcome they received. She stated on her Instagram account:

"Thank you so much Saudi Arabia for such an amazing welcome. We are extremely excited for this new adventure with (Al Nassr) and we’d like to say thank you to everyone that made it happen."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's children show off their Arabic

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are enjoying life at Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's daughters Alana and Bella are already trying their hand at learning Arabic. The Argentine model posted a clutch of Instagram stories with her two children.

The pair were captured singing:

“My family, my family, I love my mom, I love my brother."

Georgina Rodriguez captioned the video in Spanish while tagging Cristiano Ronaldo. She stated:

“Our daughters already sing in Arabic."

Alana then read out the days of the week in another heartwarming video:

“Friday, Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday."

It appears that the Ronaldo family are having no problem adjusting to life in Saudi Arabia. After just under two years in England, they have made a move to a whole new culture and have embraced it.

Ronaldo can be caught next in action when Al Nassr take on Al Ittihad today (March 9). He will be hoping to add more goals to his already impressive record in the Saudi Pro League.

