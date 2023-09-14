Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez teases new music video on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has given fans a glimpse of what to expect when she stars in Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra's new music video.

Georgina Rodriguez will feature in the music video to Yatra's new single 'Energia Bacana'. The Spanish influencer has posted a reel on her Instagram account with her acting chops on display.

The 29-year-old is seen glamming it up in various outfits such as a black bikini and a pink dress. She is also seen sitting with two dogs in one segment of the video. Cristiano Ronaldo also appears for a brief moment with the couple dancing together.

Rodriguez captioned the video by alerting fans to tomorrow's (September 15) release of the Energia Bacana music video:

"Tonight it premieres (Energia Bacana) 7pm Colombia 2am Spain 3am Saudi Arabia you can't miss it on the YouTube channel of (Sebastian Yatra)."

Yatra is a hugely succesful Colombian pop star with hits such as 'Tacones Rojos' and 'Traicionera'. He has 29.8 million followers on Instagram and directed the music video that Rodriguez stars in. He posted a snap of himself with Ronaldo's partner on Instagram and perhaps hinted that her children will be involved:

"I directed (Georgina Rodriguez) in their first video clip and of course the dear ones."

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is a fan of Spanish singer Beret

Beret (above) revealed a conversation he held with the Spanish influencer (PIC: SPAIN arts & culture).

Georgina Rodriguez made a unique appearance on The Masked Singer last year. The Spaniard dressed as a lion to hide her identity while she sang ‘Si por mí fuera’ by Spanish pop star Beret.

He has revealed that he was alerted to her appearance and the signing of his song through text. He said (via First Sportz):

"I was calm at home. And they began to shoot my cell phone telling me that they were singing my song on Mask Singer.”

Beret continued by touching on a conversation he had with Rodriguez in which she told him she was a fan:

“She spoke to me. She told me that she followed me for quite some time and that she liked my music.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, has made no such appearance on The Masked Singer. He's been too busy turning back the years with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The iconic forward has bagged 20 goals and seven assists in 24 games across competitions since arriving at the club in January.