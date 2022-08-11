Cristiano Ronaldo's Pestana CR7 Hotel: Inside the exotic £370/night property which has been nominated for prestigious award 

Cristiano Ronaldo's Pestana CR7 Hotel in Marrakech, Morocco has been nominated for Africa's Leading New Hotel 2022 Award, as per the Sun.

The prestigious award will be a part of the World Travel Awards 2022. The hotel, which was inaugurated in March this year, is the fifth establishment under the brand name Pestana CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo already owns fairly successful and luxurious hotels in Lisbon, Madrid, New York and his home island of Madeira.

The Pestana CR7 Marrakech is located on M Avenue, a newly established district right at the heart of Marrakech. It is located just five kilometers from Marrakech Menara airport.

Since it is located in a high-end and trendy neighborhood, the hotel charges its guests a premium rate to stay every night. The Sun reported that rooms cost from £158 to £372 a night.

As one would expect, the swanky hotel offers a top-end experience. It has 174 rooms and boasts a spa, business center, pool and fully-equipped gym. The theme of the hotel is inspired by Morocco.

From a rooftop with a pool, guests can enjoy panoramic views of the Atlas Mountains. The four-star hotel also has 20,000 sq. m. of commercial space, a 4,500 sq. m. business center, and a luxury clinic.

Cristiano Ronaldo has replicated his on-field success with the establishment of the 'CR7' brand

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most well-known celebrities in the world. He is the most followed person on Instagram, with roughly 475 million followers. This huge fan following has also helped promote himself as a brand.

In partnership with Pestana, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has launched five hotels under the brand name Pestana CR7. But the CR7 brand encompasses a wide variety of businesses. According to Forbes, Ronaldo has 50% ownership of the Pestana CR7 hotel chain.

There are CR7 Eyewear, CR7 Footwear, CR7 Underwear, and CR7 perfumes. In partnership with Nike, sportswear and activewear are sold under the CR7 brand.

While Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down despite turning 37 in February 2022, it is a reality in football that he will eventually retire. With the Portuguese player setting up so many avenues for himself, he will be pretty busy after hanging up his boots.

Though Ronaldo's future with Manchester United remains in limbo, which might cause him some anguish, the success of his off-the-field ventures is sure to bring him some satisfaction.

Edited by Diptanil Roy