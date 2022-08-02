"From Cristiano Ronaldo's point of view it is a bit unrealistic" - Former Manchester United forward says clubs will not adapt to the Portuguese and his dream 

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is only thinking about himself right now, adding that the Portuguese’s expectations are rather unrealistic.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer, hoping to propel Manchester United to a fruitful campaign. Unfortunately, despite his best attempts, the Red Devils not only failed to secure a trophy but also finished outside the top four in the Premier League.

On the back of United’s lackluster campaign, the 37-year-old has supposedly handed in his transfer request (via the Mirror), possibly to join a club that will participate in the Champions League next season.

Saha claimed that it was unrealistic for Ronaldo to expect his transfer request to be approved by United, claiming that the club wouldn’t adapt solely to fulfill his dream.

In an interview with Sky Bet (via the Mirror), he said:

“In some way, from Cristiano Ronaldo’s point of view it’s a bit unrealistic to ask now a club of this size to adapt to him and his dream.

"Even last year, I’m sorry but the magic could have happened and everything could have gone well and they won the Champions League and the Premier League and there we go, he could say that he could stay because he had participated in that. It was unrealistic that just his arrival would have changed all this.”

Saha added:

“Asking that again after a poor season and maybe not great transfer market business in his view, I don’t really understand how dramatic it is to change and to do all those things. I think that last year he had been in Juventus but they hadn’t won the Champions League.”

The former striker also believes that Ronaldo is prioritizing his own career before the club’s well-being. Saha explained:

“I’m not Cristiano but as someone who seems to be a supporter of Manchester United, I have felt like he hasn’t shown completely enough of that, he is thinking about himself.

“I am not going to judge him because he is an immense player and I’m not in his position, but I would have loved him to stay because he’s a terrific player. No-one can judge his actions at this moment because it’s his own career.”

The Manchester United No. 7 scored 24 goals in 38 matches across competitions for the Red Devils in the 2021-22 season, finishing the campaign as the club’s leading scorer.

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo struggles in first match under Erik ten Hag

After missing United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to personal reasons, Ronaldo finally rejoined group training in the final week of July.

Having participated in a few training sessions under new manager Erik ten Hag, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner started in Sunday’s (July 31) pre-season clash against Rayo Vallecano.

Ronaldo struggled to find his footing in Ten Hag’s first match at Old Trafford and rarely posed a threat in front of the visitors’ goal.

After a lackluster first half, during which he failed to lodge a single shot on target, he was subbed off for Amad Diallo at the break.

