Cristiano Ronaldo's potential Manchester United exit could give club £100 million to spend on January signings - Reports 

According to The Sun, Manchester United could spend more than £100 million in the January transfer window should Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club.

Ronaldo was linked with a move away from the club throughout the summer after the Red Devils failed to secure a UEFA Champions League spot this season. They finished sixth in the Premier League last season.

However, the Portuguese eventually stayed put at the club and he recently scored his first goal of the season. The 37-year-old slotted a penalty during his team's 2-0 UEFA Europa League win against FC Sheriff.

Manchester United have spent a total sum of £225 million during the summer transfer window as Erik ten Hag re-inforced the squad after taking over at the start of the campaign.

Antony and Lisandro Martinez have been bought in from Ajax. Casemiro also arrived from Real Madrid. The likes of Tyrell Malacia and Martin Dubravka have also completed moves to the Old Trafford outfit.

That said, Ten Hag could still be allocated a budget of £70 million during the winter transfer window to further progress the re-building process.

It is understood that should Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club in January, that sum might rise to more than £100 million.

The Portugal international currently earns a massive salary of £450,000 per week. Him leaving the club would allow United to allocate further funds to their transfer budget.

Ten Hag has taken charge of United for eight games so far this season. The Dutch manager has won five and lost three of those matches. The Red Devils currently sit in fifth spot in the Premier League table, having collected 12 points from their first six games of the season.

They have three points onboard from their two games in the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag talks about Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against FC Sheriff

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho were on the scoresheet as Manchester United defeated FC Sheriff by a margin of 2-0. While talking to the media after the game, here's what Ten Hag said about Ronaldo's goal (h/t ESPN):

"Ronaldo needed that goal, Many times he came close [in the season so far], but he wanted that so much. We are happy for him, and the team wanted to bring him a goal. You know that Cristiano will score a penalty."

The Portuguese slotted a penalty right down the middle to open his tally for the season.

