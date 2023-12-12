Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to Al-Shabab fans chanting ‘Messi, Messi’ before scoring in 5-2 Al-Nassr win goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly acted like he could not hear Al Shabab fans chant Lionel Messi's name during Al-Nassr's game on Monday (December 11).

The Portuguese icon's reaction drew an incredible reaction from fans on X (formerly Twitter). Ronaldo scored in Al-Nassr's 5-2 King Cup of Champions quarterfinal win against Al-Shabab, netting his side's fourth of the night (74').

Expand Tweet

Soon after Ronaldo's reaction, one fan wrote on X:

"Let them chant, he'll dunk them."

Expand Tweet

Another, referring to Al-Shabab's suffering a convincing defeat, tweeted:

"And they got dunked on lmao."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions on X:

"It's interesting to see football enthusiasm transcend borders. Messi's popularity seems to resonate even beyond his team or country."

Expand Tweet

"Real influence"

Expand Tweet

"And he scored"

Expand Tweet

"Messi will continue to hunt this man"

Expand Tweet

"Ronaldoo"

Expand Tweet

"Nice one"

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo has been in fine form this season for the Saudi Pro League club, bagging 20 goals and 10 assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

However, the GOAT debate continues to rumble on, with Ronaldo and Messi representing clubs in different continents. Lionel Messi plays for Inter Miami in the MLS, whom he joined in the summer.

He has made 14 appearances for the Herons, bagging 11 goals and five assists. The 36-year-old FIFA World Cup winner was instrumental in Miami winning the Leagues Cup, the American side's first trophy. Messi scored 10 goals in seven games and also provided an assist.

Looking at Lionel Messi's and Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements in club football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (left)

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed stellar careers in Europe. Ronaldo has scored a stunning 735 goals in his senior club career, winning the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d'Or five times apiece. He's also a three-time Premeir League, two-time La Liga and Serie A champion.

Meanwhile, Messi has bagged 715 senior club career goals and has won the Ballon d'Or eight times. He's a 10-time La Liga champion and three-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Ronaldo is likely to feature for Al-Nassr when they host Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (December 22). Messi, meanwhile, is out of competitive action after the Herons failed to qualify for the MLS playoffs in October. They finished 14th, five places behind the final playoff berth occupied by Charlotte FC.