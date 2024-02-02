Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Aymeric Laporte's half-way line goal for Al-Nassr against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Al-Nassr teammate Aymeric Laporte's goal in the 6-0 win over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami has gone viral.

The former Manchester City defender scored directly from a free-kick within his own half after spotting the opposition goalkeeper off his line in the 12th minute. Laporte's strike was Al-Nassr's third of the night and the last of the first half. They would go on to score three more after the interval.

After witnessing Laporte bag an incredible goal, Ronaldo was spotted lifting his arms and celebrating the goal.

Expand Tweet

Reacting to this celebration, one fan, who was seemingly unhappy wrote on X:

"Who’s gonna tell Blud it’s a friendly match not a World Cup final."

Expand Tweet

Another fan reacted by saying:

"he’s really enjoying from the stands."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions to this celebration on X:

"I knew they would definitely bring his reaction."

Expand Tweet

"Priceless."

Expand Tweet

"I knew they would definitely bring his reaction."

Expand Tweet

"That smile."

Expand Tweet

"Ronaldo celebrating like a two year old."

Expand Tweet

"Bro celebrating like he won a world cup."

Expand Tweet

"He’s happy dunking on pessi.

Expand Tweet

"His biggest achievement is beating inter Miami while seating in the stands."

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo did not appear for the Riyadh-based outfit in this fixture due to a muscle complaint that also forced Al-Nassr to postpone their China Tour. Up next is another friendly against Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Hilal on Thursday, February 8.

What Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr manager said about his fitness before Inter Miami clash

Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro confirmed before his club's match with Inter Miami that Cristiano Ronaldo would miss the tie and hadn't returned to full fitness in time.

He said (via GOAL):

"We will not see [Messi vs Ronaldo], Ronaldo is in the final part of his recovery to join the group. We hope that in the next few days you can start working with the team. He will be absent from the game."

Ronaldo's return will be pivotal to Al-Nassr's second half of the campaign. This season, he has bagged 24 goals and 11 assists from 25 appearances across competitions.

Castro's men return to competitive action on February 14 when they face Saudi Pro League club Al Feiha in a Round of 16 AFC Champions League match. Al-Nassr face Al Fateh on February 17 on their return to league action.

Ronaldo and company are currently second in the Saudi Pro League standings, seven points behind leaders Al-Hilal.