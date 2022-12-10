Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction from the bench pictured as Portugal concede goal against Morocco in FIFA World Cup QF after goalkeeping howler

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo looked frustrated when his country conceded against Morocco after an awful piece of goalkeeping from Diogo Costa in the 42nd minute of their FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday, 10 December.

Yahia Attiyat Allah's cross was turned in by Youssef En-Nesyri as the striker took a magnificent leap. However, it was a moment to forget for Costa. The FC Porto shot-stopper was left on no-mans-land as he jumped to collect the ball.

Ronaldo, sitting on the bench beside Joao Mario, was pictured giving a frustrated look.

ITV commentator Ally McCoist said (via Mirror):

"He's up, what a leap it is, excellent, it really is. Almost, dare I say it, Ronaldo-esque how high he gets up. Diogo Costa will not want to see that again but credit where it's due."

Fernando Santos decided to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of the starting XI and decided to rely on hat-trick hero against Switzerland, Goncalo Ramos. Ronaldo, however, was introduced in the 51st minute along with Joao Cancelo as his country were in desperate need of a goal.

Fernando Santos spoke about his decision to leave out Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo during FIFA World Cup clash

Morocco vs. Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Ahead of the clash against Morocco, Portugal coach Fernando Santos spoke about his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of the starting lineup against Switzerland. Santos said:

“Yes we did have a conversation. It would have been bad if we had not had this conversation, Since I took the helm of the national team we needed to have a closer relationship with the players, That’s my approach, to have a close relationship with them."

Santos added:

“So, that conversation needed to happen. I don’t do that with all the players. But he’s the captain of our squad. What he represents for Portuguese football, the people and its national team, I naturally needed to talk to him."

He further said:

“I talked to him after lunch on the match day ahead of the Switzerland game. I did not have any conversation before that. It was the only conversation I had with him on that day and I explained to him why he would not be playing. I explained why he wouldn’t be started. I did it so he wouldn’t be surprised."

