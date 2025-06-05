Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Messi chants from Germany crowd during Portugal's 2-1 win in Nations League SF comes to light

Cristiano Ronaldo danced along to Lionel Messi chants from the stands during Portugal's 2-1 win over Germany in the UEFA Nations League semi-final on Wednesday, May 4, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz broke the deadlock in the 48th minute, set up by Joshua Kimmich. After 15 minutes, Chico Conceicao scored the equaliser following an assist from Ruben Dias.

Ronaldo bagged the winner for Portugal in the 68th minute, converting a pass from PSG left-back Nuno Mendes, to send his team into the final.

Cristiano Ronaldo, having faced Messi chants before, displayed his mentality and discipline by not losing his concentration as he looks forward to a final clash with France or Spain on June 8.

Ivan Toney hopes to beat Cristiano Ronaldo for next season's Golden Boot

Former Brentford forward Ivan Toney is hopeful of beating Cristiano Ronaldo for next season's Saudi Pro League Golden Boot. The Al-Ahli attacker missed the 2024-25 Golden Boot by two goals as Ronaldo retained the top goalscorer title.

The English attacker shared his disappointment after coming short by only two goals. Toney is hopeful about winning next season's Golden Boot, telling talkSPORT (via GOAL):

"It's disappointing not to beat Ronaldo, but hopefully next season. I always think positive. Because if you think negative, then the negative things are going to happen.

"If you're playing well, if you're scoring, there's only one decision. The manager's (Tuchel) seen that hence why he's brought me back. I'm a player that plays in Saudi. If that's a problem to people, then to be it, but I'm a Saudi player now and I just have to focus on playing football." he added.

Toney joined Saudi Pro League side from Brentford on a three-year deal last summer for a reported fee of €47 million. He has scored 30 goals and provided six assists in 44 games for Al-Ahli across competitions.

