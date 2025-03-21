Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Rasmus Hojlund copying Siuuu celebration after scoring winning goal against Portugal comes to light

Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction has come to light after Rasmus Hojlund copied his famous 'Siuuu' goal celebration after scoring against Portugal. The Manchester United forward scored in the 78th minute and guided Denmark to a narrow 1-0 win over Portugal in the first leg of the Nations League quarter-final on Thursday, March 20.

Hojlund came on in the 69th minute in Mika Bierath's place. After only nine minutes, the Manchester United attacker gave the De Rod-Hvide a 1-0 lead courtesy of Andreas Skov Olsen's assist. After netting the goal, the 22-year-old did Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Siuuu' celebration in front of the Al-Nassr captain.

Ronaldo didn't look very pleased with the celebration as he watched Hojlund doing 'Siuuu' with his hands on his hips. Hojlund's goal against Portugal was his second in four days. He also scored during Manchester United's 3-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday, March 17.

Before the goal against the Foxes, the Danish forward was on a 21-match goalless streak across all competitions for the Red Devils. However, Hojlund is also a huge Ronaldo fan. During a recent interview, the 22-year-old claimed he started supporting Manchester United because of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said told Danish outlet DR (via SportBible):

"Cristiano is everything to me. I fell in love with football because of Cristiano, I became a Manchester United fan because of Cristiano... I wanted to be Cristiano."

Portugal will host Denmark in the second leg of the Nations League quarter-final on Sunday, March 23.

Rasmus Hojlund reveals he had no intention to mock Cristiano Ronaldo with the 'Siuuu' celebration

Rasmus Hojlund has clarified that he had no intention to mock Cristiano Ronaldo by doing the 'Siuuu' celebration after scoring against Portugal in the Nations League.

The 22-year-old claimed he sees the Real Madrid icon as his idol and has been a huge fan since 2011. After the game, the Manchester United attacker told Danish Broadcasters TV2 (via ESPN):

"It's for my idol. It wasn't to mock him or anything. He's had such a huge impact on me and my football career. Maybe it's a bit ambivalent, but to score against him and Portugal, it's huge."

He added:

"I remember him scoring from a free kick in 2011 when I went to watch the match, and since then I've been a huge Cristiano fan."

Hojlund has scored eight goals for Demmark from 23 matches.

