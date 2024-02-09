Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to The Undertaker unveiling the Riyadh Season Cup comes to light, video goes viral

In the build-up to Al-Hilal's clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, WWE legend, The Undertaker, was unexpectedly invited to unveil the trophy for the friendly. Just like the rest of the onlookers, The Undertaker's involvement seemed to take the Portugues superstar by surprise as he sported an amusing expression in response.

Expand Tweet

Mark William Calaway, better known as The Undertaker, was present to cap off the friendly tournament called the Riyadh Season Cup, which had also featured Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. The final was preceded by an extravagant event that included a vibrant laser light show, as well as the projection of a full moon to mark the entrance of the renowned wrestler.

Upon reaching the pedestal at the end of his stroll, The Undertaker proceeded to unveil the trophy for the tournament. This act managed to attract a response from Cristiano Ronaldo, who was also present on the pitch as part of Al-Nassr's starting lineup.

The Real Madrid legend's reaction has since garnered worldwide attention through social media as he could be seen sharing his excitement with one of his teammates.

Expand Tweet

The Undertaker's surprise appearance at the footballing event was made possible due to a collaboration between WWE and the General Entertainment Authority, in charge of organizing the event. The tournament is part of a six-month event known as Riyadh Season, which is also set to feature boxing and wrestling cards, concerts, and other cultural events (via Marca).

On the sporting front, Cristiano Ronaldo's side ended up losing the final to their arch-rivals Al-Hilal, who won 2-0. First-half goals from Salem Aldawsari and former Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic proved enough for the Blue Waves to breeze past their opponents.

Cristiano Ronaldo's unsavory reaction after losing goes viral

The footballing fraternity is well aware of the Real Madrid legend's extremely competitive nature. Cristiano Ronaldo once again displayed his aggressive side after his Al-Nassr side lost to Al-Hilal, indulging in an act that has since come in for criticism.

After collecting his runners-up medal, the former Manchester United forward proceeded to head down the tunnel. On his way, Al-Hilal fans were seen attempting to tease Ronaldo by throwing their team's scarves at him. One of the projected scarves fell right in front of him, while another ended up striking his head.

Seemingly agitated by the act, Ronaldo decided to shove one of the scarves down his pants, before throwing it back into the crowd in frustration.

Expand Tweet

Several fans have called out the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for his controversial response, claiming it to be an act of disrespect. Whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be penalized for his snappish behavior remains to be seen.

In the meantime, the Portuguese superstar is expected to return to club duties with Al-Nassr set to face Al Feiha following the conclusion of the winter break.