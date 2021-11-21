Cristiano Ronaldo’s role in Solskjaer’s Manchester United sacking revealed: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo had reportedly sent his agent to get guarantees that further poor displays would result in a change in management at the club. It had apparently taken place during the last international break. If so, the star seems to have got his wish as Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier today.

After another lackluster result in the Premier League, Manchester United decided to part ways with the Norwegian.

Manchester United @ManUtd



Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️



#MUFC Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️ Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United's expensive squad picked up another loss against Watford which raised concerns with the board. An emergency meeting was called after the game yesterday. Manchester United released an official statement about Solskjaer's sack earlier today.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in particular, has looked increasingly unhappy since returning to Old Trafford this summer. Expected to help the team complete for top trophies again, the recent run of poor results has increasingly frustrated the Portuguese star.

Solskjaer's poor decision-making haunted the Red Devils as a struggling Hornets side blew them away yesterday. Cristiano Ronaldo and Donny van de Beek teamed up well to score United's first goal, but it wasn't enough. Watford went on to win 4-1, shocking Manchester United into a miserable defeat.

It looked inevitable these last few weeks: Rio Ferdinand on Manchester United sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League

The Manchester United faithful will claim the news of Solskjaer's sacking comes as no surprise. Others may argue that it took far too long for the club to react to what has been an abysmal reign in recent weeks. Losses to Leicester City, Manchester City and Liverpool were only compounded by yesterday's horrid affair against Watford.

After learning of Solskjaer's recent exit from the club, former United star Rio Ferdinand agreed that was inevitable, but he remained hopeful of a turnaround:

"The way the team have gone backwards since the start of the season after a very very excitable transfer window with some big huge names coming in, it’s not the way we wanted it to end. It’s not the way we wanted it to go. I said at the beginning, it looked inevitable the last few weeks – especially after Manchester United losing at home to Liverpool in the manor they did."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“Also again in the manner they did again Manchester City. I thought maybe then would have been the time but the international break came and we waited. Then you think he can get things right and it could change again but what we saw against Watford yesterday was terrible."

Edited by Diptanil Roy