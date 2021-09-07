Cristiano Ronaldo's second debut for Manchester United could be 'delayed'- Reports

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was expected to make his second debut for the club on September 11 against Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could, however, delay the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's debut until next Tuesday.

According to The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo will be forced to isolate himself after returning from international duty with Portugal. This will give the former Juventus star only one day to train with his Manchester United team-mates ahead of their home game against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo made no secret of his desire to leave Juventus this summer after three years with the Italian giants. The 36-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City before Manchester United hijacked the deal at the eleventh hour.

Cristiano Ronaldo wasted no time in re-signing for the club he left in 2009 to join Real Madrid for a then-world-record transfer fee of £80 million. The Portuguese star revealed his desire to return 'home' during the latter stages of his career.

The former Real Madrid star's second debut for Manchester United is one of the most anticipated football games in recent history. Cristiano Ronaldo's No.7 kit has broken the record for most shirt sales just days after it was announced he would don his iconic number. Fans have reportedly collectively splashed out £32.5m on the jersey in just 12 hours of the kit releasing.

Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning brace in Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ireland has increased the hype surrounding the forward. Many believe Cristiano Ronaldo still has what it takes to lead Manchester United to their first Premier League title in the post-Fergie era.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will, however, be wary of introducing the Portuguese international at the right time. The Norwegian postponed the debut of French defender Raphael Varane due to a lack of training sessions with his teammates and is likely to do the same for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be tempted to use Cristiano Ronaldo as a second-half substitute against Newcastle United on Saturday. Solskjaer believes Cristiano Ronaldo will make Manchester United a better team. The Norwegian feels CR7's arrival will lift the morale and standards of the players in the club's dressing room.

"He's going to make us a better team. He's a special boy, or man now. He was a boy when I played with him. Of course the players are excited, some have played with him in their national team. You see the fans - they are excited. That's what he does, he is a special player," said Solskjaer.

Manchester United fans expect the club to win trophies after a good summer transfer window. The decision not to sign a top-quality defensive midfielder baffled the club's fans. However, Manchester United have the squad depth to challenge for multiple trophies this season.

