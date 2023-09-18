Cristiano Ronaldo’s shoe print sets staggering price as fan looks to sell it in Iran, picture surfaces 

Fans are often obsessed with their idols, which is nothing new, especially when it comes to football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. One fan even went so far as to set a record price for the superstar's shoe print recently.

The Portuguese switched to Al-Nassr from Manchester United in December 2022, allegedly earning $200 million per year. He has now arrived in Iran with his teammates for their AFC Champions League group stage on Tuesday (September 19). The Saudi Arabian club are gearing up to face Persepolis, a team based in Tehran.

As one might expect, Cristiano Ronaldo was given an enormous welcome by his fans in the country. They chanted his name continuously with excitement and even managed to breach the police and gather at the public spaces of the Espians Palace Hotel, where Al-Nassr is staying.

Following this, an interesting story broke on social media. One X (former Twitter) user revealed that a fan was selling Cristiano Ronaldo's shoe print for a whopping $10,000 (approximately).

Al-Nassr is scheduled to take on Persepolis in Group E at the Azadi Stadium having 78, 000 capacity. However, to the disappointment of football fans, the match will be held without spectators, behind closed doors.

The Asian Football Federation has implemented this rule as a consequence of a contentious social media post made by Persepolis before their match against Indian Club FC Goa in 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo's ally Piers Morgan takes a dig at Manchester United boss after their recent loss

Piers Morgan, an ally of Cristiano Ronaldo and a well-known British journalist, recently criticized Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. This came following the Red Devils' 1-3 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 16.

The club appears to be grappling with a string of unfortunate events lately with Jadon Sancho being banished and Antony under police investigation due to abuse allegations. They are currently 13th in league standings, having collected six points from five games.

Following their defeat to Brighton, Morgan took another shot at the club and their manager, Erik ten Hag. He said that Ronaldo was correct about the club's state and that things have gotten worse since the five-time Ballon d'Or winner left.

"As woeful United are thrashed at home by Brighton, does ANYONE still doubt that @Cristiano was 💯 right about the state of the club and Ten Hag? They’ve got even worse since Ronaldo left," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag had a strained relationship during their time at the club last year.

In an interview with Piers Morgan before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 38-year-old openly expressed his lack of respect for the manager. This incident agitated club officials, resulting in Ronaldo's contract being terminated in November last year.