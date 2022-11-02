Cristiano Ronaldo's shot-conversion rate revealed after slow start to season for Manchester United

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles in front of goal at the start of the season have seen his conversion rate significantly drop, as per the Sun.

Ronaldo, 37, has scored just three goals in 14 appearances across competitions. That includes just one goal scored in nine Premier League outings.

However, a more worrying statistic for the Portuguese striker is that his shot conversion rate has fallen from 16 percent last season to just five this term.

The Manchester United forward has taken 22 shots, though it ranks Ronaldo at 53rd out of the Premier League forwards.

He is below several less familiar faces, including Aston Villa's Leon Bailey and Southampton's Adam Armstrong.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been a revelation since joining the Premier League club, bagging 17 goals in just 11 Premier League appearances.

However, he ranks second on the list with a conversion rate of 36% from a total of 47 shots.

Haaland is behind Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore, who boasts a rate of 38% with eight shots taken and three goals.

The list is as follows for Premier League strikers who have taken five or more shots:

Player Conversion rate (%) Shots Goals 1. Kieffer Moore 38 8 3 2. Erling Haaland 36 47 17 3. Jadon Sancho 29 7 2 4. Julian Alvarez 29 7 2 5. Alexander Isak 25 8 2 6. Patson Daka 23 13 3 7. Ivan Toney 23 35 8 8. Callum Wilson 22 27 6 9. Taiwo Awoniyi 21 14 3 10. Roberto Firmino 21 29 6 53. Cristiano Ronaldo 5 22 1

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to reach 20 goals for the club this season

Ten Hag believes Cristiano Ronaldo can get back among the goals

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to hit the 20-goal milestone despite the striker struggling for form at the start of the season.

The veteran striker managed 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions last term.

He was a standout performer in a season to forget for Manchester United as they finished sixth and trophyless.

However, Ronaldo has been handed a bit-part role under Ten Hag this season and has faltered in front of goal.

After only notching up three goals across competitions so far, Ten Hag has said it is up to the Portuguese forward to start getting back on the scoresheet.

However, the Dutch coach does believe it is possible for Ronaldo to start netting once again and reach the 20-goal mark.

He said (via Guardian):

“It’s up to him. But I think when you collect all the chances he creates, the team creates for him in the last weeks, you see he’s still capable of getting in the right positions and he’s still capable of finishing them. I think it’s possible, yeah.”

Ronaldo has played second fiddle to Marcus Rashford, who has been in impressive form under Ten Hag.

The English forward has managed seven goals in 15 appearances across competitions.

However, Ten Hag has also opted to use Rashford as a left winger, which has provided Cristiano Ronaldo with the centre-forward starting berth on eight occasions.

