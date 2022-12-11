Cristiano Ronaldo's sister drops massive hint that Portugal captain might play until 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro has suggested that the Portugal superstar could still play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup when he will be 41 years old.

Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of winning the FIFA World Cup with Portugal came crashing down on Saturday (December 11). Selecao flew to Qatar with the hopes of winning the tournament, but could not get past the quarter-finals.

Following an impressive 6-1 win over Switzerland in the Round of 16, Portugal faced Morocco for a place in the final four on Saturday. However, a first-half goal from Youssef En-Nesyri saw Fernando Santos and Co. crash out of the competition.

The Atlas Lions etched their name in the history books by becoming the first African team to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup. Selecao, on the other hand, were left devastated, with Ronaldo among those reduced to tears.

Many fans fear the match against Morocco was the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's last outing at a World Cup. At 37 years of age, he is certainly nearing the end of his career as a footballer.

Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro, though, has hinted that there might be a few more years left in the tank for the forward. Taking to social media after Saturday's game, she suggested that her sibling could still feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. She wrote in an Instagram story:

"41 is the prime of life 💚🙏✅ "

While Ronaldo's sister has suggested that the forward could play for Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it remains to be seen if that will be the case.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo came into the tournament in Qatar with a point to prove after falling out with Manchester United. His explosive interview with Piers Morgan saw his contract with the Red Devils torn up just two days before Portugal's opener against Ghana.

The former Real Madrid superstar scored Selecao's first goal of the tournament, finding the back of the net with a penalty against Ghana. However, things did not go according to plan for him afterward.

Santos notably dropped Ronaldo from the starting line-up to face Switzerland in the Round of 16 after he reacted angrily to being substituted against South Korea. The superstar was once again named on the bench for the match against Morocco on Saturday.

It is unclear whether the player would be prepared to settle for a substitute role with the national team going forward.

