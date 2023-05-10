Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro breaks silence on rumours claiming she does not speak with Georgina Rodriguez 

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro recently broke her silence on reports that she doesn't speak with the star's partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Aveiro squashed the rumours, saying that she doesn't care much about what people say. She was asked on Instagram:

"Is it true what Cmtv says that you don't talk to your sister-in-law Gio?"

Elma Aveiro, 50, responded (via N-TV):

“Do you think I'm worried about what people think, they are people who don't know anything, they wanted to know.”

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's other sister Katia Aveiro recently visited the Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh, where his brother resides She uploaded snaps of the Middle Eastern city.

Katia could also be seen with Georgina Rodriguez and her brother's kids in one of the snaps in her Instagram story. Katia also posed with the Al-Nassr superstar, captioning the photo:

"One of my biggest misses."

Georgina Rodriguez once revealed that she's intimidated to work out with Cristiano Ronaldo

Apart from his footballing abilities, another thing Cristiano Ronaldo takes pride in is his physique. Even at 38, Ronaldo is one of the fittest players in the world.

His work ethic is one of the main reasons behind his unreal longevity. While Georgina Rodriguez often shares snaps of her working out on social media, the model once admitted that she's no match to his partner when it comes to fitness.

Speaking to Women's Health Magazine in 2022, Rodriguez said:

"He is an elite athlete. It’s amazing how he concentrates and dedicates himself to his passion for football. There is no doubt that he trains more and better than I do. There is simply no comparison. He’s a professional athlete."

She added:

"When it comes to fitness, Cristiano beats me with a stack of goals. Cristiano trains in the morning and again in the afternoon."

The revelations shouldn't come as a surprise, as Ronaldo has been the Saudi Pro League's one of the best players since his Al-Nassr debut in January.

