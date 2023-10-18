Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro reacts as Georgina Rodriguez posts photo on social media with two of her children

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro has reacted to Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's latest social media post, where she posted a picture of her children praying in front of Our Lady of Fatima.

Our Lady of Fatima or Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Fatima is a Catholic name given to Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ. According to Britannica, Mary was given the said title, as she's reported to have appeared before three shepherd children near the village of Fatima, Portugal, in 1917.

Spanish model and social media influencer, Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of Bella and Mateo Ronaldo while they were standing in front of Our Lady of Fatima. She captioned the post:

"Praising Our Lady of Fatima" she also added a dove and a red heart emoji.

Screenshot of Katia Aveiro's comment on Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram post

After the post was uploaded on social media, her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro reacted to the post with a few red heart emojis.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez decided to stay in Saudi Arabia and not visit Spain court

According to Nova Gente, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has decided to not visit Spain for court proceedings and to stay in Saudi Arabia with her children.

In 2021, Rodriguez had filed a lawsuit against two unnamed Spanish television channels, who labeled her as a 'gold digger' and for fogetting her roots. The TV channels also published testimonies from Rodriguez's close family members as well as relatives.

The Spanish model was due to appear at a count in Madrid as part of the legal process but didn't show up personally. She was represented in the Pozuelo Alarcon court by her sister, Ivana Rodriguez, and her boyfriend Carlos García. While leaving the courtroom in Madrid, Ivana said:

“Let justice be done.”

Famous Spanish lawyer, Mario Bonacho has taken the case for Georgina Rodriguez in the Pozuelo Alarcon court. He has also made a couple of public statements about the case on social media. After the court session, he affirmed that the proceedings went well:

"The trial progressed smoothly. Now, it’s up to the judge to determine the appropriateness of this protection.”

Rodriguez visited the Estadio do Dragao on Friday (October 13) to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal beat Slovakia 3-2 in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. That sealed their place in next year's Germany finals.