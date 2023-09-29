Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister reacts as fan shows off incredible tattoo of Portugal superstar on his back

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro reacted to tattoo artist Fernando Gomes' post about a fan's decision to ink his back in tribute to the Portuguese icon.

Aveiro is a reasonably popular figure on social media. The entrepreneur boasts over 600,000 thousand Instagram followers but is far behind her brother, who has a staggering 606 million followers on the platform.

The 50-year-old posted an Instagram story in appreciation of the fan, who tattooed his body with images of Ronaldo. After taking a look at the clip posted by Gomes, she wrote:

"Incredible."

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro's Instagram story

There is absolutely no doubting the former Real Madrid star's abilities on the football pitch. After completing a successful period in Europe, Ronaldo has moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in search of a new challenge.

Representing the club he joined in January this year, the ex-Manchester United striker has scored 23 goals and provided seven assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

During his time in Europe, Ronaldo won La Liga twice with Los Blancos, Serie A twice with Juventus, and the Premier League on three occasions with the Red Devils. He's also a five-time UEFA Champions League winner and has recorded five Ballon d'Or trophies so far.

Given his trophy record, Ronaldo would love to get hold of the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League, some of the top competitions his current team participates in.

Where do Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr team currently stand in the Saudi Pro League?

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will be eyeing the Saudi Pro League in the 2023-24 campaign. After missing out to champions Al-Ittihad by five points last season, the Portuguese forward will be looking to get the job done this time around.

However, the Riyadh-based club are currently placed fifth in the league standings but are a mere three points away from the top. Al-Ittihad are first in the Saudi Pro League with 18 points.

Al-Nassr have won their last five league games after losing the initial two. Ronaldo has contributed heavily to his side's performances this season, bagging nine goals and four assists from just six appearances.

The next test for Ronaldo's team is an away fixture against Al-Ta'ee today (September 29).