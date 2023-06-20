Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister reacts to YouTuber IShowSpeed breaking down in tears after meeting Portugal superstar 

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro has given a brilliant response to YouTube sensation IShowSpeed breaking down in tears when meeting the Portuguese icon.

The American internet star finally got the opportunity to meet his hero Ronaldo after watching him in action for Portugal. The 18-year-old visited the Estadio da Luz and watched Selecao das Quinas beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

IShowSpeed waited in the car park for Cristiano Ronaldo and the 38-year-old got out of a car that pulled up before heading toward the YouTuber. The American fell to the floor in tears of joy and was soon getting pictures with his idol.

Aveiro has reacted to the heartwarming moment with a post on her Instagram story. She uploaded a screenshot of the YouTuber tagging him and captioning it:

"Amazing, fantastic (love)."

IShowSpeed also met Aveiro during Portugal's win over Bosnia. He gave her a hug in the stands at the Estadio da Luz before getting on one knee and telling her how much he loved her.

It has been a long-running saga regarding the internet star's journey to meeting Cristiano Ronaldo. He has visited Manchester United matches, 2022 FIFA World Cup fixtures, and Al Nassr games in the hope of meeting him.

However, he failed to do so on each occasion until this past week. It was a moment that he and his fans are cherishing.

Ronaldo didn't get on the scoresheet in Portugal's win over Bosnia. Bruno Fernandes (2) and Bernardo Silva netted for Roberto Martinez's side.

That needn't matter to Speed who just wanted to get the opportunity to meet his hero. It remains to be seen if the American will continue to try and have further meetings with the iconic forward.

IShowSpeed has Rafael Leao to thank for finally meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Leao was behind the duo's meeting.

IShowSpeed's memorable meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo was organized by the latter's Portuguese teammate Rafael Leao. The AC Milan striker was seen stopping his car for the YouTuber and greeting him.

Leao then organized for Ronaldo to meet the teenager after asking him if he had met him yet. He knows all about how much admiration the internet star has for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The Rossonerri frontman told IShowSpeed that Cristiano Ronaldo knew of him during one of the duo's FaceTime calls. The pair regularly hold FaceTime calls when the YouTuber is streaming.

