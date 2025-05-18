Cristiano Ronaldo's son scores his first goal for Portugal U15s, celebrates by mimicking father's iconic 'siu' celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr opened his account for the Portugal U15 national team in the final of their Vlatko Markovic invitational tournament against Croatia. The youngster mimicked his father's iconic 'siu' celebration after his effort, with several of his teammates joining in.

The 14-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo was named in the starting XI to take on Croatia in the final and justified his inclusion with a fine strike. The Al-Nassr academy star showed why he was included in the squad with a fierce first-time left-footed drive from a tight angle that went in off the woodwork.

Cristiano Jr opened the scoring in the game after 13 minutes, and the celebrations that followed showed how popular he is in the team. The youngster pulled off the 'siu' celebration of his father, and his teammates, including the goalkeeper crowded in to give him a pat for the goal.

The younger Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player in the Portugal squad playing his football outside Europe and he took his time to get going. He featured in games against Japan and Greece, as well as against England, before finding the net in the final.

Cristiano Jr is eligible to feature for any of Portugal, USA, England, or Spain at senior international level despite appearing for his father's country this month. The teenager will continue his development in Saudi Arabia, where he has played for Al-Nassr's U15 side since he was 13 years old.

Cristiano Ronaldo weighing up future after disappointing Al-Nassr season: Reports

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is weighing up his future after a disappointing season with the Saudi Pro League outfit, as per reports. The 40-year-old forward is out of contract with the Knights of Najd at the end of the season, having signed for two-and-a-half years in 2023.

Journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed that Ronaldo has received offers from several sides looking to sign him for free this summer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner intends to continue playing for at least another two years and is prepared to choose an option that will aid his ambition.

Al-Nassr have failed to win any major silverware since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at the club midway through the 2022-23 season. Their fortunes took a turn for the worse this season, as they are confirmed to miss out on AFC Champions League qualification next season due to their league position. Ronaldo has been linked with a sensational move to rivals Al-Hilal ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

