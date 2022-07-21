Cristiano Ronaldo's son spotted in a club's jersey, leads to speculation on whether it's his next destination

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils throughout this summer's transfer window. While his next move is still unclear to everyone, the goal machine’s future could be clearer thanks to a hint dropped by one of his children.

Following United’s poor season, the striker and his representatives have informed the club of his intention to leave. However, with his future up for debate, Ronaldo might be on his way back to Real Madrid since his son Mateo was spotted in a Los Blancos jersey by fans.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Mateo spotted in a Real Madrid shirt. Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Mateo spotted in a Real Madrid shirt. 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Mateo spotted in a Real Madrid shirt. https://t.co/HUBQo2KWnG

Ronaldo was the top goalscorer for Manchester United last season despite their poor campaign. The Portuguese superstar found the back of the net 24 times and has proven himself as still being a deadly forward, despite his age.

However, a return to Madrid might not be likely. With the emergence of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior in goalscoring form, Los Blancos might not want to go back in for the striker. For now, Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United will remain up in the air.

Where should Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo go next?

Bar the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo has won every trophy he has been eligible for. However, it seems like getting into a club capable of winning trophies might be a little problematic for the 37-year-old.

A return to Real Madrid will be rather unlikely, as Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema are securing the goals required to win them trophies. The fiscal cost of signing the legendary forward might also seem like an unnecessary expense by Los Blancos.

Manchester City, who were interested in the Portuguese star last summer, already have a young Erling Haaland on their books. Although they have sold off players like Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, Ronaldo's position at the center of the attack will certainly be threatened by Haaland.

Liverpool already have Darwin Nunez, Barcelona have Robert Lewandowski, and Atletico Madrid cannot afford Ronaldo's wages. Bayern Munich, who are now missing a star goalscorer, have openly stated that a transfer for Ronaldo isn't in their plans for the summer.

CR7 might have to remain at Manchester United, where he is still contracted for another year. It might mean playing in the Europa League, but it would certainly be better than his constant struggles to find a slot in a big club.

