Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning Manchester mansion listed for sale with whopping price: Reports

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United to embark on a new adventure in Saudi Arabia, and his Chesire mansion in England is up for sale.

The Portuguese player shocked fans with his sudden departure from the Red Devils, following a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan that saw his United contract terminated.

But with a multimillion-dollar contract signed with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo is now living his best life in the Middle East with his family by his side.

However, with the family moving to Saudi Arabia, it comes as no surprise that Ronaldo has decided to put his Manchester home on the market.

The stunning mansion, located in the exclusive neighborhood of Alderley Edge in Cheshire, is up for sale for a whopping £5.5 million ($6.6 million).

The property is described by real estate agency Jackson-Stops (via Hola) as a "masterpiece of modern design set on 23 acres."

Ēñøçk Købiñä Ëssël Sãrkøbìñä @Sarkobina NEW: A House, where Cristiano Ronaldo lived in England, is for sale for £5.5M. The mansion has 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a tennis court, swimming pool, jacuzzi for 6, cinema, 3 reception rooms, gym, sauna and garage for 4 cars. @UOL NEW: A House, where Cristiano Ronaldo lived in England, is for sale for £5.5M. The mansion has 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a tennis court, swimming pool, jacuzzi for 6, cinema, 3 reception rooms, gym, sauna and garage for 4 cars. @UOL https://t.co/ugvbQcmbSw

It boasts seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a large garage that can fit four cars, and even more space to park outside on the wide entrance path.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have basked in the many luxuries of this mansion, which include everything from tennis courts to a large movie theater.

The property also has a guest house with two bedrooms, making it perfect for hosting friends and family.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are enjoying life in Saudi Arabia

Since moving to Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese superstar has been seen living it up with his family and enjoying everything the country has to offer.

Cristiano Ronaldo went to museums and amusement parks with his family. He has also been heading out for desert getaways and lavish parties with friends.

The recent celebration of his 38th birthday and his wife Georgina's 29th birthday saw some of the most jaw-dropping celebrations, which have left his fans in awe.

It's clear that Ronaldo's new life in Saudi Arabia is full of adventure and excitement, and he will be looking forward to seeing what the future holds.

As far as his performances on the pitch go, the Portugal captain has been enjoying his football. In his first five appearances for Al-Nassr, he has racked up an impressive return of five goals and two assists.

He also led the Riyadh All-Star team against Paris Saint-Germain, scoring a remarkable brace before coming off as a substitute.

Poll : 0 votes