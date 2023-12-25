Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate claims Al-Nassr have Harry Maguire lookalike through hilarious Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Nawaf Al-Aqidi recently posted an Instagram story claiming one of Al-Nassr's staff members resembles Manchester United's Harry Maguire.

Al-Aqidi posted a photo alongside Al-Nassr physiotherapist David Oliva, captioning the post 'Hari Maguire'. Maguire, of course, was Ronaldo's teammate at Manchester United during the latter's second spell at Old Trafford.

Check out Al-Aqidi's post below (h/t mdrjalnassr on X):

Oliva's Al-Nassr are doing pretty well this season, sitting second in the league with 40 points from 17 matches. They trail leaders Al-Hilal by 10 points but have a game in hand over them and have also qualified for the AFC Champions League knockout rounds as group winners.

Maguire's Manchester United can't say the same. They have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League after finishing fourth in their group and are eighth in the league with 28 points from 18 matches.

The England international, however, has seen a change in fortunes on a personal level. After being stripped of the captain's armband in the summer and initially ousted from the starting XI under Erik ten Hag, he has become a regular starter.

Maguire is currently out injured but played the full 90 minutes in nine consecutive Premier League games before being sidelined.

Cristiano Ronaldo is having a solid season at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't a half-season wonder at Al-Nassr. The 38-year-old scored 14 goals and laid out two assists in 19 games in the second half of the 2022-23 season after joining the Saudi Pro League giants in January.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has carried that form into the current campaign, netting 21 goals and providing 11 assists in 22 games across competitions. 17 of those strikes have come in 16 league games, where he is the competition's top scorer — one ahead of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Ronaldo was most recently seen in action for Al-Nassr in their 3-1 Saudi Pro League win over Al-Ettifaq on 22 December. He scored and assisted a goal each as Faris Najd took revenge for the opening-day 2-1 loss away from home.

Al-Nassr's next assignment is an away league game against Al-Ittihad at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium on Tuesday (26 December).