Cristiano Ronaldo’s younger son spotted wearing Manchester United shirt in latest family photo by Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's second son, Mateo, was seen wearing a Manchester United shirt in a set of family photos posted by the superstar's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on social media.

Following a much-needed break, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training with Al-Nassr in Portugal earlier this month. The Portuguese icon also featured in the Saudi Pro League club's 5-0 and 4-1 defeats against Celta Vigo and Benfica respectively.

Georgina Rodriguez, meanwhile, has been reminiscing about the vacation she had with Ronaldo and their five children. Looking back at the good times, the model and influencer shared a series of 10 pictures on Instagram on Saturday (July 22) and wrote:

"Love, the greatest force of the universe."

The 10-pic carousel included a few images from Ronaldo and Rodriguez's family yacht trip. Peculiarly, the Portuguese icon's second son, Mateo, was spotted wearing Manchester United's third kit from last season in two of the photos. This is interesting because of the manner in which the superstar left Old Trafford last year.

Ronaldo, 38, rejoined Manchester United from Juventus in 2021, 12 years after leaving them for Real Madrid. The forward picked up right where he left off, bagging 24 goals and three assists in 38 games across competitions in the 2021-22 season. He also won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner fell out of favor after Erik ten Hag took the reins at Old Trafford ahead of the 2022-23 season. He was restricted to just four starts in the Premier League in the first half of the season. The forward also refused to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur at home.

Frustrated with his lack of playing time, Ronaldo launched a scathing attack on Ten Hag in an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. This resulted in United terminating the former Real Madrid superstar's contract by mutual consent in November.

However, Mateo being spotted wearing the club's kit may suggest that Ronaldo does not hold any grudges against the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo dated Russian model Irina Shayk for five years until January 2015. He met Georgina Rodriguez at a Gucci retail store in Spain in 2016 when he was at Real Madrid. Rodriguez was working as a sales assistant at the shop at the time.

The pair went on to get into a relationship, which is now in its ninth year. Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to the couple's first daughter on November 12, 2017. They were due to have a pair of twins in April last year, but the male twin, unfortunately, died during childbirth.

It's worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo first became a father in June 2010 when his eldest son Cristiano Jr. was born. The identity of the teenager's mother has not been revealed. The former Real Madrid superstar has another pair of twins through surrogacy.