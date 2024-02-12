Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca beaten by 20-year-old Al-Nassr star in shooting challenge, video surfaces

Al-Nassr stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca were floored by youngster Mashari Al-Nemer in a shooting challenge in training. The players were filmed participating in the shooting challenge as they prepared for the AFC Champions League Round of 16.

Following the extended mid-season break that saw the team travel to China for a training camp, Al-Nassr is set to return to competitive action. They play fellow Saudi side Al-Feiha in the first knockout round of the AFC Champions League on Wednesday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

The quintet of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Anderson Talisca, Otavio and Mashari Al-Nemer took part in the shooting challenge during training. They each attempted to beat the goalkeeper with shots from outside the box.

All of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Anderson Talisca and Otavio managed to score just once from two attempts each. However, Mashari Al-Nemer scored on both his attempts and the 20-year-old won the challenge ahead of his more experienced teammates.

Expand Tweet

Al-Nemer has scarcely featured for Al-Nassr this season, with only four substitute appearances under his belt. The young striker has played a total of 16 minutes for the first team this season and is yet to find the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 24 goals and 11 assists this season, while Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca have 12 and 20 goals, respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane set to feature in AFC Champions League

Al-Nassr has one of the strongest squads in the AFC Champions League this season. Captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, their attack is led by the likes of Mane and Talisca.

Both Ronaldo and Mane will lead the line for their side when they visit Al-Feiha, looking for a first-leg win in their Round of 16 tie. The duo helped their side finish the group phase with four wins and two draws to top their group.

Al-Feiha will look to claim an unlikely upset in the clash, having finished second in their group with nine points. They have not won any of their last five meetings against Al-Nassr, with three defeats and two draws in that span.