Cristiano Ronaldo says 1-1 Spain draw 'renews' Portugal's UEFA Nations League ambitions

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his determination to win the UEFA Nations League following his team's 1-1 draw against Spain on Thursday, June 2. The Euro 2016 champions won the inaugural edition of the Nations League in 2019.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to reiterate his motivation to win the Nations League for a second time. The 37-year-old forward posted:

"The Nations Leage is a competition that will forever be linked to the National Team, the first to win this trophy. Our start in this edition, with an important draw in Spain, renews our ambition. The same as always, the same that moves us and unites us at all times: winning for Portugal!"

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post can be viewed below:

Story continues below ad

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench for Portugal against Spain

Portugal could only manage a 1-1 draw in their opening game of the UEFA Nations League. Juventus forward Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for Spain in the first half. The Selecao, though, rallied and found an equaliser in the 82nd minute through Ricardo Horta.

Ronaldo did not start against Spain, though. Instead of starting the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, manager Fernando Santos went with the attacking trio of Andre Silva, Otavio and Rafael Leao.

The Manchester United forward came on in the 62nd minute but failed to make a goal contribution. However, his introduction did result in a goal for Fernando Santos' side.

Portugal @selecaoportugal



1-1 ⏹ Termina em Sevilha. Primeiro ponto na Liga das Nações e foco nos próximos jogos! #VamosComTudo 1-1 ⏹ Termina em Sevilha. Primeiro ponto na Liga das Nações e foco nos próximos jogos! #VamosComTudo🇪🇸 1-1 🇵🇹 https://t.co/UkGZJcDKLJ

Story continues below ad

The Portugal manager might have wanted to keep his star forward fresh as the team play three more Nations League games this month.

Ronaldo will hope to start against Switzerland in the next game on Sunday, June 5. The Swiss lost 2-1 in their tournament opener against the Czech Republic.

Following their clash with Switzerland, Portugal will host the Czech Republic on Thursday, June 9 before facing the Swiss again three days later.

Cristiano Ronaldo is coming off a gruelling season with Manchester United, bagging 24 goals and three assists in 38 games across competitions. However, despite his goals, United ended the campaign without a trophy, finishing a lowly sixth in the Premier League.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far